IND vs SL 2022 | Too many changes happening in the squad is sad, says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has slammed selectors over lack of consistency in selection saying that it is sad because too many changes are happening in the squad. Chopra also added that Covid-19 regulations have made it easy for selectors to pick a big squad for any series recent times.

India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting from February 24, has been announced. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will miss the series as they are given a bio-bubble break by the BCCI, while Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar have also been sidelined due to injuries.

India’s T20I squad has seen several changes recently. Ravichandran Ashwin had made a comeback to the T20I squad for the World Cup last year. Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar were the other two spinners pairing with him. However, the trio were not a part of the recent T20I series against West Indies and are also not included in the squad for Sri Lanka series.

Now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has slammed the selectors, saying too many changes happening in the squad is not necessary.

"It is sad because too many changes are happening. COVID has made the selectors' job very easy, they can pick everyone. But after that, you become trigger-happy. The two spinners you had picked in the T20 World Cup, you wouldn't have picked them with closed eyes, you don't even know where Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy are," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"They have totally forgotten them. Ravichandran Ashwin was the third spinner, he is also missing at the moment because of injury. But I don't think even if he was fit, you would have played him in the T20 team.”

Ravi Bishnoi, along with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are currently in the spin unit. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar were unavailable due to injuries. Chopra also explained that lack of consistency in selection hampers the long-term process.

"What is happening? When there is no consistency in selection, there is no long-term process, you do goal setting but how do you reach there because every few weeks you get a new player,” he elaborated.

"If you don't give proper opportunities to the new players and don't get them prepared, you are actually doing a disservice. There has been a question of consistency in selection in the last little while. Therefore, I think it's about time to put your foot down, get it sorted.”

India will play three T20Is and two Tests against Sri Lanka, starting from Thursday in Lucknow.