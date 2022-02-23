IND vs SL 2022 | Sanju Samson has got the skill set to succeed, says Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma has praised Sanju Samson, saying he has got the skill set to succeed and his backfoot game is brilliant ahead of the series against Sri Lanka. Rohit also added that Samson is in team management’s plans for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year in Australia.

India are all set to play against Sri Lanka after they beat West Indies in T20Is by 3-0 less than a week ago. The BCCI recently announced the squad for the series against Sri Lanka. Sanju Samson, who last played during an away series against Sri Lanka in July 2021, has also been added. He has played 10 matches so far for India scoring 117 runs, averaging 11.70.

India captain Rohit Sharma has said that Samson has got the skill set to succeed and his backfoot game is brilliant.

"Sanju Samson has got talent - Whenever we have seen him bat he has produced an innings where people go over the moon. He has got the skill set to succeed - his backfoot game is brilliant - he is definitely in consideration," Sharma said in the virtual press conference ahead of the series.

Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav will miss the series due to injuries. The BCCI had issued a statement updating about the injuries of both the players.

"Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries," the BCCI statement read.

Rohit also expressed his disappointment regarding their injuries.

"A big setback. He was in great form but there are so many guys waiting for an opportunity. At the same time, I am sad for Surya. A freak injury. You can't control these things," he stated.