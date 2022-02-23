 user tracker image
    IND vs SL 2022 | I don’t see why Shreyas Iyer can’t replace Cheteshwar Puajara in team, says Gautam Gambhir

    Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that Shreyas Iyer can replace Cheteshwar Pujara in Test squad

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:35 PM

    Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said that Shreyas Iyer can be a potential replacement for Cheteshwar Pujara after the senior batsman was dropped from the Indian team for the Sri Lanka series. Gambhir also added that Shreyas has the temperament to be a middle-order batsman in the team.

    India are all set to play a multi-format series against Sri Lanka. The team will play two Tests against the visitors. Two veteran batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from their squad due to recent form. Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shuhbhman Gill and Priyank Panchal are considered as the players who can replace both of these batsmen in the middle order. 

    Reflecting on Pujara being dropped from the Test squad, Gautam Gmabhir has opined that Shreyas Iyer can be his potential replacement.

    “He has been brilliant so far. He showed it during his innings against New Zealand. Not everyone can score a century in their first Test innings. He has got all the shots and has the temperament of a middle-order batter. He can build an innings well and play anchor. He can be the perfect No. 3 batter for India. I don't see why he can't replace Pujara in India's Playing XI," Gambhir had said during the Byju's Cricket Live show during the India vs South Africa series.

    Iyer made an impressive start to his Test career as he scored a century on debut. 

