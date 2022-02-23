IND vs SL 2022 | I don’t see why Shreyas Iyer can’t replace Cheteshwar Puajara in team, says Gautam Gambhir

“He has been brilliant so far. He showed it during his innings against New Zealand. Not everyone can score a century in their first Test innings. He has got all the shots and has the temperament of a middle-order batter. He can build an innings well and play anchor. He can be the perfect No. 3 batter for India. I don't see why he can't replace Pujara in India's Playing XI," Gambhir had said during the Byju's Cricket Live show during the India vs South Africa series.