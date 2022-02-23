ICC T20I Rankings | Suryakumar Yadav rises to No. 21 in the latest rankings after his heroics in West Indies series

India recently won a three-match T20I series against West Indies by clean sweep and several players performed for the team in their win. Suryakumar Yadav had played a key role in India’s recent series victory against West Indies being a top-scorer for the team with 107 runs at an average of 53.50. He has been rewarded for his performance and has jumped up to No. 21 in the latest T20I rankings and made progress of 35 places.