ICC T20I Rankings | Suryakumar Yadav rises to No. 21 in the latest rankings after his heroics in West Indies series

Today at 3:46 PM
Suryakumar Yadav has made strapid rides in the latest T20I rankings updated on Wednesday by ICC and is placed at No. 21 after he scored 107 runs in the recent series against West Indies being the top-scorer for team. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have retained their spot in the top 10 after the series.
India recently won a three-match T20I series against West Indies by clean sweep and several players performed for the team in their win. Suryakumar Yadav had played a key role in India’s recent series victory against West Indies being a top-scorer for the team with 107 runs at an average of 53.50. He has been rewarded for his performance and has jumped up to No. 21 in the latest T20I rankings and made progress of 35 places.
Venkatesh Iyer has also made a massive jump in the rankings moving up 203 spots to No. 115. Iyer had scored 92 runs in the series. Also, Suryakumar and Venkatesh had stitched a crucial partnership in the last fixture of the series.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has retained his spot in top ten batters with one half-century in the West Indies series. KL Rahul missed the latest series but has retained the No. 6 spot. Rohit Sharma is at 11th spot in the rankings.
Suryakumar Yadav will miss the upcoming series against Sri Lanka due to a hairline fracture. Virat Kohli will not feature in the series as well as he is given a bio-bubble break by the BCCI.
