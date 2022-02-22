You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader, Yuvraj Singh applauds Virat Kohli in a wholehearted letter

Yuvraj Singh has written a wholehearted letter to Virat Kohli, saying that the former has seen him ‘grow as a cricketer and as a person’. In the letter, Yuvraj also hailed Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation.

Yuvraj Singh, the Player of the Series in India’s World Cup-winning campaign in 2011, wrote an emotional letter to Virat Kohli on Tuesday, February 22. In the letter, Yuvraj mentioned that he has seen Kohli grow as a cricketer and as a person, and heaped praise on him for his dedication and discipline towards cricket which is an inspiration for the next generation’s cricketers.

“Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person, Yuvraj started with the statement in the letter that he shared on social media. “From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you're now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field, and dedication to the sport inspire every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day,” he continued.

Yuvraj, who still holds the record of fastest fifty in T20Is, also recounted the memories he spent with Kohli, whether it be scoring runs for India or sharing lighter moments off the field.

“You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases.

To the little boy from Delhi @imvkohli

I want to dedicate this special shoe to you,celebrating your career n time as captain which has brought smiles to millions of fans all over the world.

I hope you stay the way YOU are, play the way YOU do and keep making the country proud! pic.twitter.com/mwVPPh0JwU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 22, 2022

“I’m glad to have shared a bond with you as a teammate and more so a friend. Scoring runs, pulling people’s legs, cheating on meals, jamming to Punjabi songs and winning cups, we’ve done it all together. Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli (You’ll always be Cheeku for me and King Kohli for the rest of the world),” Yuvraj added.

Yuvraj, who shares a close association with PUMA alongside Kohli, then ended the letter by gifting him a special edition of PUMA's golden boots.

“Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud! @virat.kohli,” he concluded.