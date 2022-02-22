Will not hold back next time, Wriddhiman Saha warns journalist who threatened him

India wicket keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has warned the journalist who threatened him for declining an interview after Saha was dropped from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. Saha recently shared screenshots of messages taking on Twitter where a journalist was seen threatening him.

Saha revealed that Ojha provided him support.

“Ojha called me and said, ‘I won’t ask you about anything which is personal. If you feel that you want to go further on this or pursue the matter legally, the BCCI would support you’. I told him that at the moment I wasn’t willing and gave him the reasons. He responded to it saying, it was completely my decision,” he told the Indian Express.

Saha also said that he will reveal the identity of the involved person from next time.

“I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behavior and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name,” said Saha in a statement that he posted on his Twitter handle.

“My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude.”

