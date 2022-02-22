 user tracker image
    Watch | Haris Rauf slaps Lahore Qalandars teammate Kamran Ghulam during PSL 2022 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:41 AM

    Haris Rauf had slapped his Lahore Qalandars teammate Kamran Ghulam after picking up Mohammad Haris' wicket during Match 30 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium. Kamran dropped Haris’ opening partner Hazratullah Zazai off Haris in the second over of the Peshawar innings.

    Fast bowler Haris Rauf was seen slapping his Lahore Qalandars teammate Kamran Ghulam after the latter dropped a catch during Match 30  of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium. 

    Ghulam had dropped Peshawar Zalmi opener Hazratullah Zazai when the latter attempted to work Haris’s full delivery away on the leg side in the second over.  On the penultimate ball of the same over, Fawad Ahmed took an impressive catch to dismiss Mohammad Haris. During the celebrations, Ghulam went towards Rauf to congratulate him, but the latter slapped him in frustration.

    However, Kamran took it lightly and was seen smiling. In fact, in the later stage of the innings, when Ghulam inflicted a run out, Haris was seen hugging him.

    Here are the clippings:

    And here is another one!

    Phew!

