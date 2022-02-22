Vellaswamy Vanitha, announces retirement from all forms of cricket at 31

Vellaswamy Vanitha, who made her international debut for India in an ODI fixture against Sri Lanka in January 2014, bid adieu from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, February 22. Vanitha thanked her teammates Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, and also thanked her family members, friends, mentor and the other teammates who had been part of her journey in the sport. Besides, she also thanked two state associations – Karnataka and Bengal – where she represented in domestic cricket.