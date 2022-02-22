Vellaswamy Vanitha, announces retirement from all forms of cricket at 31

Today at 2:53 PM
Vellaswamy Vanitha, who had represented India in six women’s ODIs and 16 T20Is from 2014 to 2016, has announced retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 31. Vanitha has made her announcement via Twitter and thanked India teammates Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj for their constant support.
Vellaswamy Vanitha, who made her international debut for India in an ODI fixture against Sri Lanka in January 2014, bid adieu from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, February 22. Vanitha thanked her teammates Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, and also thanked her family members, friends, mentor and the other teammates who had been part of her journey in the sport. Besides, she also thanked two state associations – Karnataka and Bengal – where she represented in domestic cricket.
In the post, Vanitha started by saying, “19 years ago, when I started playing, I was just a little girl who loved sport. Even to this day, my love for cricket remains the same. What's changing is direction. My heart says continue playing, my body says stop and I have decided to listen to the latter. Time is ripe to hang my boots.”
“I hereby announce my retirement from all forms of cricket. It's been a journey of struggles, joy, heartbreak, learning and personal milestones. While there are a few regrets, I'm grateful for the opportunities I got, especially to represent India.”
And this lovely innings comes to an END !
Although Vanitha called her retirement from cricket saying “not the end but the beginning of a new challenge”. In the six ODIs and 16 T20Is she played, Vanitha aggregated 85 and 216 runs respectively. She was included in India’s squad during the Women’s T20 World Cup as well.
In the 2021/22 domestic season, Vanitha helped Bengal reach semi-finals of the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy, scoring 225 runs at a strike rate in excess of 100.
