The journalist is actually talking like a kidnapper, says Aakash Chopra on tweet posted by Wriddhiman Saha

Aakash Chopra has said that the journalist mentioned in tweets by Wriddhiman Saha in his recent post is talking like a kidnapper. Saha recently shared screenshots of messages where a journalist was seen threatening him for declining to give him interview regarding his omission for Sri Lanka series.

Wriddhiman Saha was dropped from the Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka recently. The move stirred up controversy as Saha revealed that the team management along with Rahul Dravid have asked him to consider retirement. The reason behind this is that he will not be considered for Test cricket anymore.

The issue flared up recently as Saha shared screenshots of messages where a journalist threatened him for declining to give him an interview. Several former cricketers showed his support in the issue and Aakash Chopra is the new name to join the bandwagon.

Chopra opined that the journalist in the tweet is talking like a kidnapper.

"This person is some journalist. Because Saha has not said who he/she is, I am not going to speculate. The rumor market is extremely hot, a lot of people have made their conjectures. Whoever the journalist is, you are actually talking like a kidnapper,” Chopra said on a YouTube channel.

"'Choose the one who is going to help you' - what clout you have that you are giving a threat and telling to choose him/her else face the consequences. 'I will remember this' - it is a threat. So much entitlement and arrogance. Where do you get this from?.”

"'This wasn't something you should have done' - this was the final nail in the coffin. It is an open threat given to Wriddhiman Saha here. It is my wish whom I talk to, who are you?.”