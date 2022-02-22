IPL 2022 | It is an exciting to bat with Kieron Pollard, says Tim David

All-rounder Tim David has said that it will be exciting to bat along with Keiron Pollard for the Mumbai Indians in death overs for IPL 2022 after the conclusion of the mega auction. David also said that his aim will be to have a positive approach and take some risks as needed in the tournament.

The mega auction for the IPL 2022 was recently concluded. The tournament will be a 10-team affair this time with addition of Lucknow and Ahmedabad to the roster. Mumbai Indians also built a strong team with their picks in the mega auction. The team bought players like Ishan Kishan, Jofra Archer, Kieron Pollard and Tim David who are some of the notable picks.

Reflecting on the experience of playing with Kieron Pollard, David said that it is an exciting idea to bat along with the West Indies cricketer.

"It is an exciting idea to bat with him. Polly is someone I have admired for his power-hitting and have looked at some of his innings to see how I can do that myself. If we could get going in the middle and death overs, we could take a few games away," David told mumbaiindians.com.

Also sharing his aim for the tournament, David said that he will have a positive approach and will be willing to take some risks.

"I try to keep it simple. I could come in a lot of different situations but my aim is always to have a positive approach and be willing to take some risks. Sometimes it may not come off but there is no better feeling than hitting one off the middle of the bat and it going for a big six,” he stated.

"Rohit Sharma is a world-class player. He just looks so effortless when he bats, it's very admirable. It is a huge bonus to be able to spend time with class players and try to pick their brains a little bit.”

David has experience of playing in franchise cricket, He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012 IPL, featured for Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes in BBL. He had also played for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in PSL and Southern Brave in the Hundred. He has played for Singapore in 14 T20Is scoring 558 runs at an average of 46.5 and a strike rate of 158.52 since 2019. David also said that he is looking forward to facing Jasprit Bumrah in the nets.

"One bowler I am looking forward to facing the most in the nets is Bumrah. I know it sounds strange because he is one of the best in the world but I believe it will be great to test myself against him. I am sure it is going to be hard work,” he stated.