Indian Cricketers’ Association issues a statement in favour of Wriddhiman Saha

Indian Cricketers’ Association has issued a statement in support of Wriddhiman Saha after he shared some screenshots of messages of a journalist threatening him. The wicketkeeper-batsman took to Twitter to share the messages after a journalist threatened him for declining an interview on Wednesday.
Indian cricket is facing turmoil currently as a tweet from Wriddhiman Saha stirred controversy in the cricketing world. Saha was dropped from the Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. He had also stated that the team management, along with Rahul Dravid suggested him to take retirement as he will be not considered for selection in Test cricket anymore.
Saha shared screenshots of messages taking on Twitter where a ‘respected journalist was seen threatening him after the cricketer denied interview.
India cricketers’ Association have now issued a statement supporting the cricketer saying that media plays an important role in growth of the game.
"We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but there's always a line that must never be crossed. What has happened in Saha's case is totally unacceptable and we call for the respective press organisations too to take up the matter and ensure such things are not repeated," ICA President Ashok Malhotra said in an official statement.
"We would offer our full support to Saha at this juncture. No player should be subjected to such 'threats' from anyone in the media or elsewhere. We urge the media to also come out in support of Saha and ensure that these sorts of issues don't crop up again. Any interaction between a player and the media has always to be voluntary," Hitesh Majumdar, the ICA Secretary said.
