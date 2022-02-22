IND vs WI 2022 |Rohit Sharma must learn to not express his anger, says Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Today at 7:04 PM
Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has recently said that Rohit Sharma must learn to not express his anger while leading the Indian team. Sharma further added that Rohit should learn to make players understand their mistakes in clamer way in the future matches to handle team as captain.
India recently won ODI and T20I series against West Indies with a clean sweep. Virat Kohli resigned from the leadership of all formats after the Test series against South Africa and Rohit Sharma was appointed as the new captain of the squad. He captained the team well in recent series but was seen agitated with players doing mistake on the ground.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a catch of his own bowling in the second T20I and Rohit was seen frustrated with the incident kicking the ball in anger. Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said that Rohit should learn not to express his anger on the field.
"Rohit Sharma is considered a cool captain, but we have seen him get angry on the field lately. He must learn to not express his anger at his teammates in public. If someone makes a mistake, then he needs to make them understand in a calmer way,” he stated.
Virat Kohli was seen helping Rohit on field to take the decisions regarding field placements and tactics. Rajkumar Sharma said that it is good to see Virat and Rohit working together.
"It's good to see Rohit and Virat working together. We have seen this in the past as well when Kohli was the captain. He used to field in the deep during the death overs and MS Dhoni was handling things in the middle,” he explained.
Indian team will now play against Sri Lanka in three T20Is and two Test matches from February 24 to March 16.
