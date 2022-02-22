IND vs SL 2022 | Deepak Chahar is a terrific swing bowler. says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 1:02 PM
Sunil Gavaskar has praised Deepak Chahar, saying he is a terrific swing bowler and has the ability to swing the ball both ways which makes it difficult for the batters. Gavaskar further praised India's fast bowling attack, saying that the team is blessed as far as riches in bowling are concerned.
India recently won three-match ODI series and T20I series against West Indies. The team won both the series with a 3-0 sweep. In the ODIs, Prasidh Krishna was the leading wicket-taker with 9 wickets from three matches, while Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped five wickets each. In the T20I series. Harshal Patel had bagged five wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar had three each.
India's cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar praised Deepak Chahar, saying he is a terrific swing bowler and his ability to swing the ball both ways makes it difficult for the batters to play.
“He is a terrific swing bowler. He has that extra pace as well. He isn't express but he gets the ball to move at a decent pace which makes it difficult for a batsman. And he has got both the in-swinger and the out-swinger without a noticeable change in action which makes it difficult. So when you have someone like him and have Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bench after two fine performances in the series, India are blessed as far as riches in bowling are concerned,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
Gavaskar also said that Jasprit Bumrah can walk into any team in the world with the quality he brings with him.
“There is Bumrah. Don't forget him. He will walk into any team in the world not just India team, any team. Then you have Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami. spoilt for choices,” he added.
India are set to play against Sri Lanka next starting from February 24. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan are included in the series, while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur have been rested for the upcoming series.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Mohammed Siraj
- Deepak Chahar
- Avesh Khan
- Mohammed Shami
- Shardul Thakur
- India Vs Sri Lanka
- India Vs West Indies
- India Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.