BAN vs AFG | Shakib-AL-Hasan named in Bangladesh squad for the Afghanistan series

Afghanistan are scheduled to tour Bangladesh from February 23 for three ODIs and two T20Is. Bangladesh have announced the team for the series and confirmed Shakib Al Hasan's return in the squad. Shakib missed the most recent T20I series versus Pakistan for Bangladesh. Uncapped players Munim Shahriar and Yasir Ali have also been included in the side, thanks to their impressive outings in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022.