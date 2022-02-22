BAN vs AFG | Shakib-AL-Hasan named in Bangladesh squad for the Afghanistan series

Today at 2:52 PM
Shakib Al Hasan has been named in the Bangladesh squad for two T20Is and three ODIs, starting from February 23. Two uncapped players Munim Shahriar and Yasir Ali have also been included in the team after their impressive performances in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League 2022.
Afghanistan are scheduled to tour Bangladesh from February 23 for three ODIs and two T20Is. Bangladesh have announced the team for the series and confirmed Shakib Al Hasan's return in the squad. Shakib missed the most recent T20I series versus Pakistan for Bangladesh. Uncapped players Munim Shahriar and Yasir Ali have also been included in the side, thanks to their impressive outings in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022.
While Shahriar made 178 runs in six matches in the tournament at a strike rate of 152, Yasir Ali scored 219 runs in 11 games for Khulna Tigers at 139.49. The ODI series between the both teams will be between February 23-28. After tha,t there will be two T20Is on March 3 and 5.
Squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Naim Sheikh.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.