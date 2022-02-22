Australia's Test pacers, Warner, Maxwell rested for white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

Today at 9:35 AM
Australia have rested Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell for their upcoming limited-overs leg of the Pakistan tour, comprising three ODIs and a T20I match. All four matches, starting from March 29, will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Australia's premium fast bowlers trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, along with David Warner and Glenn Maxwell will not feature in their upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan, beginning on March 29 in Rawalpindi. While Maxwell will not be available due to his wedding, Cricket Australia (CA) did not mention any reason behind the others’ omissions.
In place of Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood, Australia have included Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Ellis in the pace attack. All-rounder Cameron Green has made the cut as well, while Matthew Wade failed to get a place.
In a statement released by CA, National Selector George Bailey said, "We have picked a talented and versatile squad with a number of challenges to juggle, including the tour structure of predominantly 50-over games, management of several multi format players in the medium to long term; and our need to build experience and depth in preparation for two short form World Cups within the next 18 months."
However, Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, and Warner now can travel to India immediately after the conclusion of the three-match Test series against Pakistan, set to be ended by March 25. Then, they will complete their quarantine requirements and make themselves available to play for their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in the 2022 edition from April 6.
The other Australians, Abbott, Ellis, Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, who have IPL contracts as well, will join later after the end of the Pakistan tour.
Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Aaron Finch
- Pat Cummins
- Mitchell Starc
- Josh Hazlewood
- David Warner
- Glenn Maxwell
- Australia Tour Of Pakistan
- Australia
- Pakistan
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.