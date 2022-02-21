IND vs WI 2022 | Rohit bhai backed me, Rahul sir told me to enjoy the game, reveals Avesh Khan

India’s fast bowler Avesh Khan said that he received backing from the captain Rohit Sharma and the head coach Rahul Dravid , which helped him get over the nerves in his debut match for India, in the third T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 20.

In a video posted on Bcci .tv, Avesh explained his feeling to his teammate Venkatesh Iyer by saying, “I felt really good. Every player dreams about playing for the country and that came true for me. I enjoyed the match, we won the game so overall it was a good feeling. It was my debut, I was obviously a little nervous. Rohit (Sharma) bhai backed me, Rahul (Dravid) Sir told me to enjoy the game.”

Ahead of the third T20I, Avesh was handed his India cap by veteran pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar . He did not have a memorable outing, conceding 42 runs in four overs without any success. However, he promised he will come up with an improved show on his next opportunity.

“I will try to excel as much as I can for the country. I am trying to do the role assigned to me by the management. I am trying to finish the innings off. It is an asset for every captain if he can get two overs out of someone”, Avesh added.