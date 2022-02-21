IND vs WI 2022 | Rahul Dravid pleased with Venkatesh Iyer's performance as finisher

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid has said the team management had challenged Venkatesh Iyer to play the unfamiliar finisher's role in their recently concluded T20I series against West Indies. Dravid then added Venkatesh has ‘gotten better’ with each match and they are pleased with his progress.

Venkatesh Iyer, India’s 27-year-old all-rounder, had memorable outings against West Indies in the recently-concluded T20I series. He aggregated 92 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 184, and was only dismissed once. He also picked up two wickets, and chipped in as the 6th bowler when Deepak Chahar limped off in the third match following a hamstring injury in the third over, on February 20.

Following India’s 3-0 win against West Indies in T20Is, head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that the team management had asked Venkatesh to play as a finisher, despite knowing that he comes to open the innings with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Dravid also clarified the reason behind their demands.

“I know he plays a different role (opener) for his IPL franchise but we're very clear with what is the kind of role that we see him filling in our situation... Obviously, our top three isn't really a spot, because these guys have established and have been performing very well in the top three," Dravid explained.

"So we challenged him, we gave him the role to be able to bat in that position. Every time he's improved, he's gotten better. That's really pleasing."

Dravid also praised Venkatesh for stepping up as the sixth bowler after Deepak’s injury in the third T20I.

“The role of a sixth bowler is something that you always be called upon to bowl. But in a situation like today where we, unfortunately, lost Deepak, you have to bowl a few critical overs. That is the role of a sixth bowler. If you are having a good game and the captain doesn't need you then he doesn't need you.”

“If he needs you, he probably will need you at a critical time. And I think he's done a really good job for us, really good series he has had,” Dravid added.