IND vs WI 2022 | Questions will be raised repeatedly, Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan’s approach in the T20Is

Kishan, who recently became the highest-paid player in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction when Mumbai Indians got him for INR 15.25 crores, did not seem comfortable against either swing or spin. In the third T20I against West Indies, Rohit himself brought himself down the order and asked Ishan to open with Ruturaj Gaikwad, but again, he came up with an unfamiliar knock before being cleaned up by Roston Chase in the 10th over.