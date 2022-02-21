IND vs WI 2022 | Questions will be raised repeatedly, Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan’s approach in the T20Is

Today at 4:42 PM
Aakash Chopra has criticised Ishan Kishan's approach following his miserable performances in the recently concluded India versus West Indies T20I series at Eden Gardens. Kishan only managed 71 runs at a mediocre strike rate of 85.54 after coming to open the innings in all three outings.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about Kishan, “There was pressure again on Ishan Kishan. He batted well but the strike rate is still questionable. Questions will be raised repeatedly on that as he is playing because of left-right combination plus destructive, explosive but he is not able to do that job.”
Kishan, who recently became the highest-paid player in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction when Mumbai Indians got him for INR 15.25 crores, did not seem comfortable against either swing or spin. In the third T20I against West Indies, Rohit himself brought himself down the order and asked Ishan to open with Ruturaj Gaikwad, but again, he came up with an unfamiliar knock before being cleaned up by Roston Chase in the 10th over.
Chopra also shared his views about the other three Indian players Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. While he was disappointed with Ruturaj’s “wrong shot”, he was pleasantly surprised by the valiant efforts from the other two.
“Ruturaj - there was an opportunity, I thought he would do well. He played the wrong shot. Shreyas Iyer was looking good but got out. But when Rohit got out, India were floundering. I didn't think they would reach till 170-180 but then we had Venkatesh Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav - an amazing partnership,” he added.
