I have been doing it since school, Pakistan cricketer Sajid Khan denies copying Shikhar Dhawan's ‘thigh-five’ celebration

Sajid Khan, Pakistan's 28-year-old off-spinner, often does a thigh-five celebration, after taking wickets. The style of celebration has been widely seen from Shikhar Dhawan for a while now whenever he takes a catch on the field. As Sajid celebrates in the same way as Dhawan, the former clarified he has never copied from Dhawan ahead of Australia's upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, starting from March 4 in Rawalpindi. In fact, Sajid said that he has been doing it since his childhood. "Everyone has their own style and people say that I copy Shikhar Dhawan's celebration. I have been doing this celebration since school cricket," Sajid told media persons. Sajid also stated that he was even fined twice in first-class cricket for doing that celebration. "Just to bring this under your notice that I have been fined twice for this celebration in first-class cricket," he concluded. Since making his debut against Zimbabwe last April, Sajid has played four Tests for Pakistan, taking 18 wickets at an average of 19.72.