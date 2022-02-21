‘The lesser overs he gets, the better it is’, Ashish Nehra explains why Rishabh Pant  is better suited for death overs than the middle overs

“We have all seen how Rishabh Pant played, the type of strokes he plays. The lesser overs he gets, the better it is. I don't want to discuss his ability to hit, because we have been doing it for 3-4 years now. But it might take him more time to polish the ability to build the innings. So, a position in lower order is better for him. Alternatively, you send him at top. For now, he is not a player who can play in the middle-order,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.