‘The lesser overs he gets, the better it is’, Ashish Nehra explains why Rishabh Pant  is better suited for death overs than the middle overs

Today at 8:40 AM
Former Indian seamer Ashish Nehra has opined that Team India should use Rishabh Pant as a finisher rather than as a higher middle-order batter. Pant hit an unbeaten 28-ball 52 after coming to bat at No. 5 in the second T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens to be adjudged Player of the Match.
Rishabh Pant was included in the leadership group for India for the first time in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against West Indies. In the series opener, he came to bat at No. 4 and scored a run-a-ball 8. In the second match, he struck an unbeaten 28-ball 52, laced with seven fours and one six, to help India win the series before moving out of the bio-bubble.
During a conversation with Cricbuzz, Ashish Nehra came up with an interesting opinion regarding Pant. Nehra felt that Pant could express himself freely if he faces fewer balls.
“We have all seen how Rishabh Pant played, the type of strokes he plays. The lesser overs he gets, the better it is. I don't want to discuss his ability to hit, because we have been doing it for 3-4 years now. But it might take him more time to polish the ability to build the innings. So, a position in lower order is better for him. Alternatively, you send him at top. For now, he is not a player who can play in the middle-order,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.
Further, Nehra also appreciated India’s team management decision to promote Suryakumar Yadav for the No. 4 position in the second T20I, citing that Suryakumar is a good player of spin. “Today, they went with the match-up. Suryakumar Yadav is good against spin, so it was good to see that he was sent at no.4. He got out but it happens,” Nehra added.
Pant was rested for the third and final T20I against West Indies exited the team bio-bubble in Kolkata. He will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka as well, but will return in the two-match Test series, beginning on March 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.