You can ask Hardik Pandya why he is not playing Ranji Trophy, says Chetan Sharma

Chetan Sharma during an interview talked about India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya who has been out of action due to his fitness issues since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup which took place in UAE last year. The selector on being asked about Hardik said that it is important to support him.

Hardik Pandya has been out of the Indian team because of injury issues that have been a cause of concern for him for quite some time now. The all-rounder has been out of action since last year's T20 World Cup which took place in the UAE in October-November. Hardik has not been able to bowl much in the last few years as his back injury has troubled him. Team India's chief selector Chetan Sharma was recently questioned about the 28-year-old player.

Chetan Sharma on being asked why Hardik Pandya was not playing Ranji Trophy told reporters that they can ask him that question.

"You can ask Hardik why he is not playing Ranji Trophy. We are seeing those who are playing Ranji Trophy and those who are performing. We are happy to see players playing Ranji Trophy and performing," he said.

"Look, definitely Hardik was a very important part of the Indian team. (But) after the injuries, we will now say that if he is 100 percent fit, ready to go and also if he is bowling and match fitness and all, we will consider him immediately."

"Look, the most important thing is, like I said before, you can speak to him (Hardik), you would be having his (mobile) number."

Sharma also added that the selectors will decide his place in the squad.

"Number two, you are not a member of the selection committee to tell that whether he will be selected or not. The five selection committee members are there with me. Who gets selected and who does not, that we will decide, not you. But what he has to do, who will play what, let things come; you support a kid, don't go behind him," Chetan Sharma added.