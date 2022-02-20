WATCH | India looses three wickets for 67 runs while batting first against West Indies in third T20I

Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed on 4 as he tried to play a shot on the leg-side but the delivery bowled by Jason Holder got his outside edge and the shot went straight down third man’s throat to Mayers. Shreyas Iyer was the next batsman to go back to pavilion on 25 as he tried to play a lofted shot towards mid-wicket against Hayden Walsh and the outside edge was caught by Holder at long-off. Ishan Kishan scored 34 but then was clean bowled by Roston Chase. Chase bowled a short, flat, skittish delivery and Kishan missed the shot.