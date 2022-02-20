WATCH | India looses three wickets for 67 runs while batting first against West Indies in third T20I

Yesterday at 8:11 PM
India lost three wickets for a total of 66 runs in 9.4 overs batting first against West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series. Ruturaj Gaikwad got out on 4, Ishan Kishan was dismissed on 34 runs from 31 balls while Shreyas Iyer was sent back to pavilion on score of 25 from 16 balls.
India are playing third and final T20I of the series against West Indies in Kolkata. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ruturaj Gaikwad was included in the squad today and he opened the innings with Ishan Kishan. India lost three wickets for 67 runs under 10 overs while batting.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed on 4 as he tried to play a shot on the leg-side but the delivery bowled by Jason Holder got his outside edge and the shot went straight down third man’s throat to Mayers. Shreyas Iyer was the next batsman to go back to pavilion on 25 as he tried to play a lofted shot towards mid-wicket against Hayden Walsh and the outside edge was caught by Holder at long-off. Ishan Kishan scored 34 but then was clean bowled by Roston Chase. Chase bowled a short, flat, skittish delivery and Kishan missed the shot.
