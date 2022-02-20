Ranji Trophy 2021-22 | Cheteshwar Pujara scores 91 after getting dropped for Sri Lanka series

Yesterday at 6:05 PM
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored 91 runs in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai after getting dropped from the Indian Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. Pujara scored 91 runs from 83 balls studded with 16 boundaries and a six showing signs of form with the bat.
The Indian team was selected for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka and two senior batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Chetshwar Puajra were dropped from the side. Both of them have been struggling for form in recent times. Pujara has scored 602 runs with an average of 24.08 in 14 Tests in the last one year.
Ranji Trophy 2021-22 has commenced and Saurashtra drew their tournament opener with Mumbai. Pujara was playing for Saurashtra and Rahane was playing for Mumbai. One day after the squad was selected, Pujara scored 91 runs from 83 balls on the last day of the match. Reflecting on the Rahane and Pujara omission from the squad, Chief Selector Chetan Sharma has said that the doors are still open for them but they have to produce performances in Ranji Trophy.
“We thought long and hard before arriving at the decision. We have spoken to them that we will not consider them for the two Tests against Sri Lanka, and we have told them to go and play the Ranji Trophy. This is cricket (and) performance matters. Doors are totally open for them. It’s just for these two Tests,” selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma told reporters.
“They (Pujara and Rahane) have served the country for so long. They can come back, why not? It’s like a graph, it goes up and down. Rahane hit a hundred yesterday. This is a process of managing (poor form)” said Sharma.
