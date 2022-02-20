Ranji Trophy 2021-22 | Cheteshwar Pujara scores 91 after getting dropped for Sri Lanka series

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 has commenced and Saurashtra drew their tournament opener with Mumbai. Pujara was playing for Saurashtra and Rahane was playing for Mumbai. One day after the squad was selected, Pujara scored 91 runs from 83 balls on the last day of the match. Reflecting on the Rahane and Pujara omission from the squad, Chief Selector Chetan Sharma has said that the doors are still open for them but they have to produce performances in Ranji Trophy.