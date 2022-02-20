IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav scores his fourth T20I fifty against West Indies

India is playing the third and final T20I of the series against the West Indies in Kolkata currently. The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first. India were on 66/3 at one stage but then Suryakumar Yadav came to the rescue of the team and scored a fifty to help the team put up a decent total. Venkatesh Iyer also played a little cameo in the end scoring unbeaten 35 runs from 19 balls. Ishan Kishan also contributed with 34 runs in the innings.