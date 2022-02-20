 user tracker image
    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav scores his fourth T20I fifty against West Indies

    Suryakumar Yadav scored 65 runs from 31 balls against West Indies in the third T20I

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:53 PM

    India batsman Suryakumar Yadav scored the fourth half-century of his T20I career against West Indies in the third T20I of the ongoing series against West Indies. Yadav scored his fifty from 27 balls studded with one boundary and five sixes helping team put a decent total on scoreboard for visitors.

    India is playing the third and final T20I of the series against the West Indies in Kolkata currently. The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first. India were on 66/3 at one stage but then Suryakumar Yadav came to the rescue of the team and scored a fifty to help the team put up a decent total. Venkatesh Iyer also played a little cameo in the end scoring unbeaten 35 runs from 19 balls. Ishan Kishan also contributed with 34 runs in the innings.  

    Suryakumar Yadav completed his fifty in 27 balls hitting six at long-off to Romario Shepherd.  He scored 65 runs from 31 balls studded with one boundary and seven sixes. 

