IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter Reacts as Shardul Thakur takes a superb catch to dismiss Rovman Powell

Yesterday at 10:06 PM
Shardul Thakur grabbed a brilliant catch running backwards on fine leg to dismiss Rovman Powell who was looking in good touch on a score of 25 runs. Harshal Patel bowled a delivery outside off on back of good length and Powell tried to drag it on leg-side failing in the attempt and getting out.
India is playing the third and final T20I of the series against the West Indies and is defending a target of 185. After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav was the star with the bat as he scored 65 runs from 31 balls for India while Venkatesh Iyer scored unbeaten 35 runs from 19 balls. The duo stitched a crucial partnership together to help India put up a decent total.
While defending the target, Deepak Chahar gave India a good start as he took a couple of wickets before hobbling off the field after pulling a muscle. Rovman Powell was in fine touch and looked threatening with his power hitting. In the seventh over of the innings, Harshal Patel bowled the penultimate ball outside off back of a good length. Powell tried to drag his shot on the leg side but he failed in the attempt and Shardul Thakur grabbed a stunning catch while running backwards.
February 20, 2022
February 20, 2022
Praise the lord.
What a catch by Shardul Thakur, it went really high and Shardul judged it perfectly. pic.twitter.com/SDyxkTQNUX— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2022
Lord for a reason
Ohh boy, that was some catch from Shardul Thakur. Running back and catching a high swinging ball is never easy.— Ankit Dhasmana (@DhasmanaAshu) February 20, 2022
But a usual day for Lord Thakur 🙂#INDvsWI #LordThakur #ShardulThakur
Much needed
Harshal Patel gets the much needed break through, Rovman Powell departs courtesy a brilliant catch by Shardul Thakur! #INDvsWI— Harshit Poddar (@harshitpoddar09) February 20, 2022
Brilliant!
"Brilliantly held by Shardul Thakur, he was spinning like a top!" Love @irbishi on comms, arguably the best in the business. #INDvWI— Sam Cricket (@SAmCric_) February 20, 2022
thank god!
The Danger Man departs 🔥— W88 India (@w88indiateam) February 20, 2022
R Powell is caught by Shardul Thakur 👏
West Indies: 73-3(6.5)#W88 #W88India #W88IndiaOfficial #INDvWI #IndianCricketTeam #Windies #WestIndies pic.twitter.com/8NQQ9BsHld
Always trust the lord!
Shardul Thakur. Just makes things happen man!— Saad Mohammed (@_saadmd_) February 20, 2022
Sunny G!
Sunil Gavaskar : "Shardul Thakur took this catch to repay his over against Powell or maybe to not bowl him again" 🤣🤣🤣 #INDvsWI— Adish (@36__NotAllOut) February 20, 2022
Definitely!
What a catch from Shardul Thakur. Never easy to take those.#INDvsWI— Saurav Yadav (@Sauravonpoint) February 20, 2022
LOL!
Right now Shardul Thakur is just relieved that he will be playing in the same IPL side as Rovman Powell! 😂😂— Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) February 20, 2022
Thoughts!
I think Shardul Thakur is overrated. #INDvsWI— Prateek (@bookswallah) February 20, 2022
