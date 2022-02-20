IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter Reacts as Shardul Thakur takes a superb catch to dismiss Rovman Powell

While defending the target, Deepak Chahar gave India a good start as he took a couple of wickets before hobbling off the field after pulling a muscle. Rovman Powell was in fine touch and looked threatening with his power hitting. In the seventh over of the innings, Harshal Patel bowled the penultimate ball outside off back of a good length. Powell tried to drag his shot on the leg side but he failed in the attempt and Shardul Thakur grabbed a stunning catch while running backwards.