    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter Reacts as Shardul Thakur takes a superb catch to dismiss Rovman Powell

    Shardul Thakur took a brilliant catch to dismiss Rovman Powell on 25

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:06 PM

    Shardul Thakur grabbed a brilliant catch running backwards on fine leg to dismiss Rovman Powell who was looking in good touch on a score of 25 runs. Harshal Patel bowled a delivery outside off on back of good length and Powell tried to drag it on leg-side failing in the attempt and getting out.

    India is playing the third and final T20I of the series against the West Indies and is defending a target of 185. After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav was the star with the bat as he scored 65 runs from 31 balls for India while Venkatesh Iyer scored unbeaten 35 runs from 19 balls. The duo stitched a crucial partnership together to help India put up a decent total. 

    While defending the target, Deepak Chahar gave India a good start as he took a couple of wickets before hobbling off the field after pulling a muscle. Rovman Powell was in fine touch and looked threatening with his power hitting. In the seventh over of the innings, Harshal Patel bowled the penultimate ball outside off back of a good length. Powell tried to drag his shot on the leg side but he failed in the attempt and Shardul Thakur grabbed a stunning catch while running backwards. 

    What a catch!

    Praise the lord.

    Lord for a reason

    Much needed

    Brilliant!

    thank god!

    Always trust the lord!

    Sunny G!

    Definitely!

    LOL!

    Thoughts!

