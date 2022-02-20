 user tracker image
    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter Reacts as Ishan Kishan takes an outstanding catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran

    Nicholas Pooran scored 61 runs from 47 ball in the third T20I

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:54 PM

    India Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan took a brilliant catch as the ball went up miles in the air to dismiss Nicholas Pooran on 61 runs from 47 balls. Pooran tried to play a lofted shot at long-on on slower delivery by Shardul Thakur but it went skywards and Kishan grabbed a brilliant diving catch in end.

    India are up against West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series in Kolkata. West Indies opted to bowl first winning the toss and invited India to bat. Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century for the team while Venkatesh Iyer also played a role of the finisher playing a crucial knock at the back end of the innings. 

    Defending the target, India started well as Deepak Chahar picked a couple of wickets in the powerplay before getting hurt. Nicholas Pooran was in good touch and his catch was dropped once in the innings. Pooran scored a half-century in the match and looked to take the game away from hosts. 

    In the 18th over of the innings Shardul Thakur bowled a slower delivery and Pooran tried to play a lofted shot towards long-on. He was deceived and ball went up miles in the air. Ishan called for the catch and timed his full length dive to perfection to grab it. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident. 

