IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter Reacts as Ishan Kishan takes an outstanding catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran

India Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan took a brilliant catch as the ball went up miles in the air to dismiss Nicholas Pooran on 61 runs from 47 balls. Pooran tried to play a lofted shot at long-on on slower delivery by Shardul Thakur but it went skywards and Kishan grabbed a brilliant diving catch in end.
India are up against West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series in Kolkata. West Indies opted to bowl first winning the toss and invited India to bat. Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century for the team while Venkatesh Iyer also played a role of the finisher playing a crucial knock at the back end of the innings.
Defending the target, India started well as Deepak Chahar picked a couple of wickets in the powerplay before getting hurt. Nicholas Pooran was in good touch and his catch was dropped once in the innings. Pooran scored a half-century in the match and looked to take the game away from hosts.
In the 18th over of the innings Shardul Thakur bowled a slower delivery and Pooran tried to play a lofted shot towards long-on. He was deceived and ball went up miles in the air. Ishan called for the catch and timed his full length dive to perfection to grab it.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Wicket!
February 20, 2022
Gone!
Massive moment in the game - Shardul Thakur gets Nicholas Pooran for 61.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2022
Lucky to have him!
Shardul Thakur make things happen, important wicket for India and Ishan takes a brilliant catch.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 20, 2022
Hail the lord!
Lord Shardul Thakur and what a catch Ishan Kishan 🔥— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 20, 2022
Absolutely
Shardul thakur golden arm— Vamja Deep (@VamjaDeep2) February 20, 2022
LOL!
Lord Shardul Thakur is like Salman Khan's movies, everything would be sorted at the end. #INDvsWI #LordShardul #ShardulThakur— AS (@Immortal_0718) February 20, 2022
Confidence!
shardul seems like a mediocre bowler in every way but still manages to perform better than everyone 😭— Duke (@Xerius17) February 20, 2022
LOL!
#INDvsWI— Satyam (@satyam_2044) February 20, 2022
Lord Shardul Thakur after giving a important breakthrough in any match.. pic.twitter.com/oRIs56sqYg
Strong comeback!
Shardul Thakur after that 18 run over— Geofinn_12 (@12Geofinn) February 20, 2022
2 overs 10 runs 1 wicket.
Great comeback as usual👌💥#INDvsWI
What say!
In Shardul's stats a special column of the situation in which he takes wicket should be mentioned because the economy & number of wickets don't do justice to the player Lord Shardul is...what say @ESPNcricinfo 😅#INDvsWI— Dr. Mukul Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) February 20, 2022
