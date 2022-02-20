 user tracker image
    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav hits an incredible six

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:28 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav hit one of the most incredible shots for a six in the third T20I against West Indies. The right-handed batsman came out to bat at number five and hit a huge six over fine-leg which is one of his trademark shots and has often played it against fast bowlers making it look simple.

    Suryakumar Yadav hit an incredible six during the third T20I against West Indies which took place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The incident occurred on the first ball of the 15th over when Suryakumar Yadav scooped West Indies' fast bowler Dominic Drakes over fine-leg for a massive six. The ball was back of a length when and angling away. Suryakumar moved towards the off stump early and went down on one knee to half-sweep the ball into the stands behind fine-leg.

    Commentators and fans were in absolute awe of the shot that he played.

    The right-handed batsman is famous for playing such majestic shots for a long time. He first did this in the IPL and later when he made his debut for India he had hit a similar shot of Jofra Archer. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    WHAT A SHOT!

    Confident!

    Boom!

    Hopefully!

    SKY is killing it! 

    SKY's time has come

    Some good wishes!

    MI fans, you good?

    Closing in on the greatest!

    Sky is always there!

