IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav hits an incredible six

Suryakumar Yadav hit one of the most incredible shots for a six in the third T20I against West Indies. The right-handed batsman came out to bat at number five and hit a huge six over fine-leg which is one of his trademark shots and has often played it against fast bowlers making it look simple.
Suryakumar Yadav hit an incredible six during the third T20I against West Indies which took place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The incident occurred on the first ball of the 15th over when Suryakumar Yadav scooped West Indies' fast bowler Dominic Drakes over fine-leg for a massive six. The ball was back of a length when and angling away. Suryakumar moved towards the off stump early and went down on one knee to half-sweep the ball into the stands behind fine-leg.
Commentators and fans were in absolute awe of the shot that he played.
The right-handed batsman is famous for playing such majestic shots for a long time. He first did this in the IPL and later when he made his debut for India he had hit a similar shot of Jofra Archer.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
WHAT A SHOT!
February 20, 2022
Confident!
Among the crop of batsmen like Ishan, V Iyer, Ruturaj, Surya... that are being tested in recent times #Surya Kumar Yadav looks more compact, organized and confident of the lot!!😀— Anjaneyulu Gudapati (@anj02020) February 20, 2022
Boom!
surya kumar yadav ... middle order lo ind ki dorikina dynamite ❤️— Çhatterbøx (@Balpbrs) February 20, 2022
Hopefully!
Sadago ram bro .....surya Kumar Yadav make a big innings?🤔#staraikelungal @starsportstamil— S.vijaya bharathi (@Svijayabharath4) February 20, 2022
SKY is killing it!
#INDvWI #INDvsWI— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) February 20, 2022
It's good to have SuryaKumar Yadav in the Middle Order. While others take time to settle, SKY starts with a good intent, has a good collection of Shots and plays them with confidence.#SuryakumarYadav
SKY's time has come
The Rise of Surya Kumar Yadav is happening from this west Indies series. @Rizzvi73 @wwasay @Cheshh23x_ @RiddhimaVarsh17 @Suraj___4 @BalaiahBeduru @malay_chasta #INDvWI— VaibhavVD (@VaibhavVD751988) February 20, 2022
Some good wishes!
Hope #Surya doesn't get injured as easily as he is striking the ball and has great fitness like #ViratKohli— #TRUEFILMLOVERS (@TrueFilmLovers) February 20, 2022
We need him very badly in big tournaments#INDvWI #INDvsWI #IndianCricketTeam #SuryakumarYadav
MI fans, you good?
#INDvWI #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/ezHaOWGSBf— Paras Jain (@_paras25_) February 20, 2022
Closing in on the greatest!
Most 30+ scores for India in the first 12 T20I innings— ProBatsman (@probatsman) February 20, 2022
7️⃣ - Yuvraj Singh
6️⃣ - Suryakumar Yadav ⇧#SuryakumarYadav #INDvWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/rUVoBLkBNO
Sky is always there!
Suryakumar yadav to indian team after the beautiful six#SuryakumarYadav #INDvWI #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/LppqhJDyV6— Ajay varma (@uniqueveiw) February 20, 2022
