IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav hits an incredible six

Suryakumar Yadav hit an incredible six during the third T20I against West Indies which took place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The incident occurred on the first ball of the 15th over when Suryakumar Yadav scooped West Indies' fast bowler Dominic Drakes over fine-leg for a massive six. The ball was back of a length when and angling away. Suryakumar moved towards the off stump early and went down on one knee to half-sweep the ball into the stands behind fine-leg.