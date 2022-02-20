 user tracker image
    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma screams in anger after Ishan Kishan misses runout

    Ishan Kishan missed a runout chance because of which Rohit Sharma got angry.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:12 PM

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been expressing himself a lot in the field since the time he has become the captain and was on display again in the third T20I. In the third T20I, Rohit Sharma screamed in anger after wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan missed a runout chance in the final moments.

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been displaying a lot of emotions since he has become captain of the team. In the third T20I of the match, Rohit's emotions were for everyone to see as he fumed in anger when wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan missed a run-out chance during the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

    The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 17th over when Rohit Sharma who was standing at extra cover threw the ball to Ishan Kishan but he slipped because of which he could not collect the ball leading to a missed chance. Rohit Sharma fumed and screamed in anger after the batsman survived the runout.

