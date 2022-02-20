IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma screams in anger after Ishan Kishan misses runout

Yesterday at 11:12 PM
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been expressing himself a lot in the field since the time he has become the captain and was on display again in the third T20I. In the third T20I, Rohit Sharma screamed in anger after wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan missed a runout chance in the final moments.
The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 17th over when Rohit Sharma who was standing at extra cover threw the ball to Ishan Kishan but he slipped because of which he could not collect the ball leading to a missed chance. Rohit Sharma fumed and screamed in anger after the batsman survived the runout.
He slipped!
February 20, 2022
LOL!
Rohit Sharma disappointed with Ishan Kishan as he missed the run out opportunity pic.twitter.com/TuIu4UpspR— S H I V A M (@shivammalik_) February 20, 2022
Trust the captain!
All those haters who prayed that Indian team shouldn't win under Rohit Sharma.@ImRo45 | #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/ozNfBQNtg5— LoyalSachFan (THAKUR) (@Loyalsachfan01) February 20, 2022
On the right path
He's yet to lose any match after becoming full-time captain. We believe in Rohit Sharma Supremacy. pic.twitter.com/P0kYiQwAT5— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 20, 2022
Will be interesting to see!
It is just a normal T20i match and Rohit is getting so angry— Ansh (@RoTheleader) February 20, 2022
Just imagine A ICC Ko game
And a misfield happens
Then his reaction ☹️
Direct hit!
Rohit na Direct hit maara lga nhi + Run out bhi ho sakta tha but ishan ka pair fisal gya , uspa Rohit na itna disappointed reaction diya 😑— doddle (@SuperV72828966) February 20, 2022
Sad!
Rohit's Reaction— Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) February 20, 2022
Nahi Laga Re
Rohit reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/oIzudRZZJU— Sharique (@Jerseyno93_) February 20, 2022
Then he did this!
What an exceptional catch by the captain Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/DekxXFP1Y9— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2022
some aggression
Calm captain ?? Dekhna sa toh nhi lagta .. virat sa bhi zyada expressive hai— doddle (@SuperV72828966) February 20, 2022
