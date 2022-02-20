IND vs WI 2022 | Pretty much got everything we wanted, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has said that they are happy and got everything they wanted from the series after winning the three-match T20I series against West Indies by a clean sweep. Rohit also added that middle oder making it count was the biggest takeaway in the ODIs where they beat the opposition by 3-0.

India won the third and final T20I of the series against West Indies by 17 runs and ensured a series win by 3-0. Suryakumar Yadav played a key role for the team scoring a half-century in the game. A lot of youngsters like Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad participated in the series. Reflecting on the series win, Rohit Sharma has said that the team got everything they wanted and are happy with the result.

“The team that used to chase, there are not many people here from that squad. We wanted to bat first and chase as well. Because our middle order is fairly new. Happy with the series. Pretty much got everything we wanted. We do understand we are very young as a team,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

"We are still a good chasing side, but a lot of the players are missing. It was pleasing to see guys bailing the team out from situations. Good sign moving forward as a group and something to be proud of."

Earlier, India won the ODI series by 3-0 and outplayed the opponents. Prasidh Krishna picked 9 wickets in the series while Mohammed Siraj bagged five wickets. Rohit praised the seam bowling of the Indian team and also said that middle oder making it count was the biggest takeaway from the ODI series.

“Biggest take away in the ODIs was the middle order making it count. I was impressed with our seam bowling in ODIs. And even here. Harshal is new. Avesh is on debut. Shardul is in and out. So we wanted to see how the guys react and it was a good challenge to defend in both games against a quality West Indies team,” he stated.

India will next take on Sri Lanka for three T20Is and two Tests and the squad for the series is selected. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are given rest for the series. KL Rahul will miss both the formats while Ishant Sharma will not participate in Tests. Rohit revealed that the team management keeps some players fresh so they are rested.

“Few guys miss out for the Sri Lanka series because we want to keep them fresh. But we have the World Cup in mind and we are trying to give game time for individuals. Sri Lanka will be a different challenge. But I am not someone who looks at the opposition, I would like to see what we can do as a team. Ground fielding, catching is something we can correct. Hopefully we can tick that box as well,” he stated.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged Man of the Match. He said that he tries to keep thing simple.

“Just wanted to replicate what I did in the first game. Needed someone to stay there after Rohit got out and get the team to a defendable total. We had a long chat in the team meeting as to how we are going to react under immense pressure and it came out very well. I just try to keep things simple. Being a little harsh on yourself in the nets, don't hit every ball wildly and have some quality sessions. Excited for the next series,” Suryakumar said.