Reports | Simon Helmot to replace Simon Katich as Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach for IPL 2022

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Sunrisers Hyderabad have recruited Simon Helmot to take over as the assistant coach of the franchise for the Indian Premier League 2022. Helmot will replace Simon Katich, who has parted ways with the franchise because of ‘bio-security restrictions and family issues’.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have confirmed to Cricbuzz that their assistant coach Simon Katich has parted ways with the franchise six weeks ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. A SRH spokesperson said that Katich made himself unavailable for the upcoming edition of the IPL because of bio-security restrictions and family issues.
"He would have been needed for two and half to three months here, including for the pre-IPL camps and he felt it was too long to be inside a controlled bio-bubble. He has also mentioned family issues and we have agreed to release him," the SRH spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.
Now, SRH have decided to replace Katich with Simon Helmot, who had previously worked as their assistant coach from 2012 to 2019. Helmot also coached Trinbago Knight Riders, and helped them win the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title in 2015.
Earlier, a report in The Australian said that Katich ‘disagreed with the way the team was being managed’ in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 auctions and ‘felt pre-auction plans were disregarded on the run’ and because of that, he resigned from his role.
