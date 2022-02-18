Reports | Ravindra Jadeja to return in the team for T20Is against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli might miss out

Today at 4:47 PM
According to a report by Cricbuzz, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja might return for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in the Indian squad. The report also mentions that former Indian captain Virat Kohli might be rested for the T20I series by selectors to manage the workload.
India are set to host Sri Lanka in a multi-format series starting from March 4. The series will include three T20I fixtures and two Tests. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Ravindra Jadeja might make a return to the squad for T20Is. It is almost certain that he will participate in the Test series but according to report if all goes well he will also feature in T20Is.
Jadeja was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore till recently but has now reached Lucknow where the series opener will be played. He is undergoing Covid tests and will play if returns negative. Jasprit Bumrah is also set to return to the squad in the series.
The report also mentions that Rohit Sharma is set to fill the post of Test captain after Virat Kohli left it vacant resigning from leadership and will be the captain in all formats. There is also a chance that Kohli might be rested for the limited overs series.
