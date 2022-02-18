Reports | India U-19 World Cup winning player Rajvardhan Hangargekar accused of age fudging

India recently won the U-19 World Cup and the player from that team grabbed the public eyeballs. They also got some good deals in the recently concluded mega auction for IPL 2022. Now, according to a report by Saamana Newspaper, India U-19 player Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been accused of age fudging. The Commissioner of Sports and Youth Department, Maharashtra, Omprakash Bakoria has sent a letter to the BCCI presenting evidence against the player.