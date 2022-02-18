Reports | Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon Katich resigns ahead of IPL 2022

As per a report in The Australian, former Australia cricketer Simon Katich has resigned from his post of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) assistant coach six weeks ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The report said SRH went against their pre-auction plans in the recently concluded IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru, which was the primary reason for Katich to make the decision.