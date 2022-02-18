Reports | Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon Katich resigns ahead of IPL 2022

Today at 11:46 AM
Simon Katich has quit from his assistant coach post of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) six weeks ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Katich reportedly ‘disagreed with the way the team was being managed’ in the IPL 2022 auctions and ‘and felt pre-auction plans were disregarded on the run’.
As per a report in The Australian, former Australia cricketer Simon Katich has resigned from his post of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) assistant coach six weeks ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The report said SRH went against their pre-auction plans in the recently concluded IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru, which was the primary reason for Katich to make the decision.
“Former Test star Katich disagreed with the way the team was being managed and felt pre-auction plans were disregarded on the run,” the report said.
After the conclusion of IPL 2022 auctions, Katich gave an explanation to SRH fans about their decision to recruit South African duo Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen in a video posted on social media.
SRH have had an Aussie exodus since last year. First, the franchise sacked David Warner as captain and later froze him out from the playing XI. Then, Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin also exited the franchise as coaches. And now, Katich is no longer part of the backroom staff as well.
Tom Moody, another Australian and the head coach at SRH having previously been their director of cricket, brought Katich in as assistant coach. Katich had previously held the coaching positions at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.
