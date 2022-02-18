Ranji Trophy 2022 | Bihar’s Sakibul Gani becomes first to score triple ton on FC debut

Sakibul Gani, a 22-year-old from Bihar, scripted history on Day 2 of their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022 fixture against Mizoram at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata. After coming at No. 5 on Day 1, when Bihar was left reeling at 71/3, Gani walked in and struck 341 from 405 balls before falling to Iqbal Abdulla in the 149th over. In the process, he became the first player to score a triple century on first-class debut.