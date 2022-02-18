Ranji Trophy 2022 | Bihar’s Sakibul Gani becomes first to score triple ton on FC debut

Today at 4:41 PM
Bihar’s middle-order batter Sakibul Gani has become the first player to score a triple-century on first-class debut. Gani reached the landmark, scoring 341 from 405 balls with 56 fours and two sixes, against Mizoram in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022 at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata.
Sakibul Gani, a 22-year-old from Bihar, scripted history on Day 2 of their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022 fixture against Mizoram at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata. After coming at No. 5 on Day 1, when Bihar was left reeling at 71/3, Gani walked in and struck 341 from 405 balls before falling to Iqbal Abdulla in the 149th over. In the process, he became the first player to score a triple century on first-class debut.
Gani rebuilt the Bihar innings alongside Babul Kumar, who was batting on 218 at the tea break on Day 2. They stitched a 538-run fourth-wicket stand to help their side reach 646/5 before the interval. During the onslaught, Gani struck 56 fours and two sixes, and left the field with a strike rate of 84.19.
Madhya Pradesh's Ajay Rothera’s 267, which came in December 2018, was the previous best individual score on first-class debut.
