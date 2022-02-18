IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to make perfect squad, admits Muttiah Muralitharan

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan admitted that they failed to make a ‘perfect squad’ at the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctions, in Bengaluru. Muralitharan said they would have liked to acquire Ishan Kishan instead of Nicholas Pooran as wicket-keeper.

Muttiah Muralitharan, who is currently working as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), said that the franchise got 80 percent of their plans right in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, but could not get the remaining 20 percent spot on. The only reason behind their failure was not getting Ishan Kishan, whom Mumbai Indians (MI) bought for INR 15.25 crores.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Muralitharan said, “I would say we’ve got 80 percent of our plans right. We didn’t get the remaining 20 percent right because we couldn’t acquire Ishan Kishan. Had we purchased him, it would’ve been a perfect squad.”

Though Muralitharan stated that they are “pleased” to get Nicholas Pooran in the squad at INR 10.75 crores.

While speaking about Pooran’s last IPL form, Muralitharan added, “We believe that he’ll do well for us. And the fact that he was sold for such a high price proves that many other franchises desperately wanted him in their squads. Surely, we’re not the only ones.”

Muralitharan also clarified why SRH did not go for Jonny Bairstow, their former wicket-keeper, in the auctions.

“Yes, [Jonny] Bairstow was available, but we had doubts on whether he would be available for the entire season. We wanted an international wicket-keeper who would be available for all the games, so we thought Pooran was the right choice once Kishan slipped away”, he said.

In the IPL, Pooran played for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the past. In the upcoming edition, he will make his debut for SRH.