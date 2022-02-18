IPL 2022 | All my struggles came to an end after getting selected in the IPL, reveals Mohammed Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has recently revealed that his life completely changed after playing in IPL and his struggles came to an end ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament. Siraj also recalled an incident when Virat Kohli gave him a surprise by visiting his home for Biryani treat.

Mohammed Siraj is one of the talented pacer Indian team have. He first made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. The pacer has taken 50 wickets in IPL fixture. Royal Challengers Bangalore has retained him for the upcoming season along with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Siraj recently revealed that his life completely changed after playing in the IPL.

"I only had struggles, my dad used to drive an auto, I only had a Platina. Dad used to give me 60 rupees for Petrol. I would manage with that to reach Uppal Stadium, which was quite far from my house. When I was selected for the IPL, all those struggles came to an end. Dad stopped driving the auto, mom stopped doing household work, we stopped living in rented accommodation, we bought a new house,” Siraj said on the RCB Podcast.

“I didn’t need anything else in life. All I needed was my parents to be happy in a house we own. IPL gave me fame, it taught me the ways to be in social circles from meeting and talking to so many people. I learned so much. It’s all because of IPL.”

Siraj also recalled an incident when he invited his RCB teammates for a Biryani treat at his place but was disappointed to know that Kohli can’t come due to back stiffness. However, Kohli visited his place and it was the best surprise of his life.

"I had invited everyone from RCB to my house for dinner. I went home straight from the hotel. When I called him (Virat) up, he said “I have a stiff back miyan, I can’t come," he stated.

"I told him to rest. What more could I say. But, when everyone came, I saw him get off the car. Everyone was there, PP (Parthiv Patel) Bhai, Chahal Bhai. I just ran towards Bhaiya (Virat) and hugged him. It was the best surprise of my life. Because Bhaiya (Virat) had said he won’t come. It became news, Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki.”