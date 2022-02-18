IND vs WI 2022 | Virat Kohli needs to show little bit of patience, says Wasim Jaffer

Today at 4:07 PM
Former Indian opening batsman Wasim Jaffer is of the opinion that Virat Kohli should be a bit patient as his search to get some big runs continues. It has been over two years now since Virat Kohli scored a century in any format of the game and he will be hoping to get rid of his lean patch.
Virat Kohli's form has been a talking point for a long time. The swashbuckling Indian batsman has been unable to score a century for over two years now with the last one coming in the pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata. The former India captain has played some crucial knocks in the recent past but has not been able to convert those into a big hundred. Wasim Jaffer, former Indian opening batsman has a word of advice for Kohli.
In an interview as quoted by Hindustan times said, “I am sure he is working as hard behind the scenes as he has been doing all these years, and with the same intensity. But, every cricketer goes through this phase where he is unable to score despite trying his best.”
“Virat Kohli needs to show a little bit of patience. Once he breaks that barrier, I am sure we will see consistent scores from him again,” Wasim Jaffer said ahead of the second T20I against West Indies.
India is 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series against West Indies and will be hoping to take an unassailable lead against the visitors on Friday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
