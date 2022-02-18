IND vs WI 2022 | Virat Kohli needs to show little bit of patience, says Wasim Jaffer

Virat Kohli's form has been a talking point for a long time. The swashbuckling Indian batsman has been unable to score a century for over two years now with the last one coming in the pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata. The former India captain has played some crucial knocks in the recent past but has not been able to convert those into a big hundred. Wasim Jaffer, former Indian opening batsman has a word of advice for Kohli.