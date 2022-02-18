 user tracker image
    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli was heard taking a dig at Keiron Pollard

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:01 PM

    Virat Kohli was seen taking a dig at Kieron Pollard while he was trying to run-out Rohit Sharma who was batting at the other end against West Indies in the second T20I. Virat Kohli started with aggressive approach and was looking in fine touch coming to bat at number 3 in after Ishan Kishan.

    After making a winning start to the T20I series against West Indies, India are locking the horns with the visitors in the second fixture at the same venue. Winning the toss, West Indies opted to bowl first. India lost their first wicket on 10 runs and Virat Kohli came in to bat at number 3. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership of 49 runs before Rohit was dismissed by Roston Chase on 19. 

    A bizarre incident unfolded during the partnership where Kohli was heard taking a cheeky dig at opposition captain Kieron Pollard. Virat hit a straight shot from the backfoot against Roston Chase in the eight over and the ball collided to Rohit’s body. Rohit  Pollard tried to run Rohit out after the ball deflected from his body. After that Kohli was seen saying ‘you can’t him run him out like that Polly’ to Kieron Pollard

