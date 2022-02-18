 user tracker image
    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli smashes 50 in 2nd T20I against West Indies

    Virat Kohli scored a fifty in the second T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:21 PM

    Virat Kohli smashed a fifty on the second T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli looked in sublime form from the moment he walked out to bat in the second game against the visitors as he hit the ball to all parts of the ground during his innings and steadied India's innings.

    Virat Kohli smashed fifty in the second T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The former Indian captain walked out to bat after opening batsman Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 2 from 10 balls. Kohli looked in sublime form from the moment he walked out to bat as he hit the ball to all parts of the ground during his swashbuckling innings of 50. 

    The right-handed batsman scored his 50 from just 41 balls against the visitors. Kohli's innings was studded with 7 boundaries and 1 six he kept scoring runs at a healthy pace even after Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were sent back to the dugout. After a string of failures in the One Day Internationals against West Indies, Virat Kohli will be a relieved man as this knock will do a lot of good to his confidence. However, he will be disappointed as he got cleaned by Roston Chase on 52.

    Here is how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's 50:

