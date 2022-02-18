IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli smashes 50 in 2nd T20I against West Indies

Today at 8:21 PM
Virat Kohli smashed fifty in the second T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The former Indian captain walked out to bat after opening batsman Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 2 from 10 balls. Kohli looked in sublime form from the moment he walked out to bat as he hit the ball to all parts of the ground during his swashbuckling innings of 50.
The right-handed batsman scored his 50 from just 41 balls against the visitors. Kohli's innings was studded with 7 boundaries and 1 six he kept scoring runs at a healthy pace even after Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were sent back to the dugout. After a string of failures in the One Day Internationals against West Indies, Virat Kohli will be a relieved man as this knock will do a lot of good to his confidence. However, he will be disappointed as he got cleaned by Roston Chase on 52.
Here is how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's 50:
AND HE ROARS!
Kohli's know reminds 49 Vs Pakistan In Asia cup 2016 #Indvwi #ViratKohli— AnuP MaHapatrA (@am_i_anup) February 18, 2022
GREAT KNOCK!
What an innings on a tough pitch— Rushikesh (@Rushike26050170) February 18, 2022
Full spin , swing like eng
Great knock 🤩
HEART-FILLING KNOCK!
Whatta heart filling inning that was😍 @imVkohli good to see u back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YCnbCKqn6B— Jalebi ✨ (@Kohl_eye) February 18, 2022
MOST!
Most fifty plus score in T20I:— ALAN 💫 (@Kohlistic_18) February 18, 2022
Kohli - 30 (97 matches)
Rohit - 30 (121 matches)#ViratKohli 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/cqyWzfuALR
BLISS!
Watching @imVkohli bat is a bliss... Makes batting look so beautiful, and the fact that he also had a lil luck on his side makes me feel that things will only get better for him ❤️— A (@A_09033) February 18, 2022
EPIC!
Virat Kohli Departs After Scoring His 30th T20I fifty!— CRICKETNMORE (@cricketnmore) February 18, 2022
.
.#Cricket #INDvWI #IndianCricket #TeamIndia #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/VEmi5qIPhO
KING IS BACK!
The king 👑 Is back— Himanshu Ladha (@HimanshuLadha8) February 18, 2022
Virat Kohli scores his 30th T20i fifty.
Coming back with his batting shot. The old Virat is back.#ViratKohli @imVkohli #IndvsWI
WELL PLAYED!
@imVkohli well played ❤️❤️❤️— தனிமை காதலன் 💚 (@YaaroNaaan) February 18, 2022
DIL KHUSH!
Dil❤️ khush @imVkohli #viratkholi #ViratKohli #IndianCricketTeam #IndvsWI— Rahu£ (@RahulGh00582609) February 18, 2022
