IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli smashes 50 in 2nd T20I against West Indies

The right-handed batsman scored his 50 from just 41 balls against the visitors. Kohli's innings was studded with 7 boundaries and 1 six he kept scoring runs at a healthy pace even after Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were sent back to the dugout. After a string of failures in the One Day Internationals against West Indies, Virat Kohli will be a relieved man as this knock will do a lot of good to his confidence. However, he will be disappointed as he got cleaned by Roston Chase on 52.