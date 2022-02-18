 user tracker image
    IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant hits MS Dhoni's helicopter shot with a twist

    Rishabh Pant hit a one handed helicopter shot in the second T20I.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:57 PM

    Rishabh Pant smashed a one-handed six which looked like a new version of the helicopter shot that MS Dhoni made famous when he came into the scene. Rishabh Pant was heard asking for a heavy bat just before he hit that shot in the 18th over of India's innings in the second T20I against West Indies.

    Rishabh Pant hit an unbelievable one-handed six which looked like a new version of the helicopter shot which is popular among fans because of MS Dhoni. The incident occurred in the first ball of the 18th over during India's batting as Rishabh hit West Indies bowler Jason Holder over mid-wicket for a huge six. 

    Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant 50 from 28 balls and during his knock smashed 7 boundaries and a six.

    Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant batted brilliantly towards the end of India's innings making sure they gave the visitors a big total to chase. Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli smashed a fifty which was studded with 7 boundaries and a six to make sure India was on course for a big finish in the game. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant's six:

    WHAT A PLAYER!

    SHOT! 





    WOWW!

    WHAT A BATTING!

    THAT SHOT!

    PHYSICS!

    BEST WICKET KEEPER!

    HELICOPTER!

    ONE HANDED!

    UNMATCHABLE!

    TABADTOD!

