IND vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant hits MS Dhoni's helicopter shot with a twist

Rishabh Pant smashed a one-handed six which looked like a new version of the helicopter shot that MS Dhoni made famous when he came into the scene. Rishabh Pant was heard asking for a heavy bat just before he hit that shot in the 18th over of India's innings in the second T20I against West Indies.
Rishabh Pant hit an unbelievable one-handed six which looked like a new version of the helicopter shot which is popular among fans because of MS Dhoni. The incident occurred in the first ball of the 18th over during India's batting as Rishabh hit West Indies bowler Jason Holder over mid-wicket for a huge six.
Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant 50 from 28 balls and during his knock smashed 7 boundaries and a six.
Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant batted brilliantly towards the end of India's innings making sure they gave the visitors a big total to chase. Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli smashed a fifty which was studded with 7 boundaries and a six to make sure India was on course for a big finish in the game.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant's six:
WHAT A PLAYER!
February 18, 2022
SHOT!
Sound of bat is music to the ear #Rishabhpant #IndvWI— 🇮🇳 Vikram Baranwal (@thevikramb) February 18, 2022
That was not #helicopter but #aeroplane shot pic.twitter.com/tJpKIgaMXA
WOWW!
ABD may be 360 degree player but Rishabh pant is extraordinary , he is 360 + whole kit player.— Salad🥗 (@audioslave_2k22) February 18, 2022
Bhai pure cricket kit mein jaha bhi lage run banata hai. #CricketTwitter #Cricket #AbDevilliers #Rishabpant #IndiaVsWestIndies #IndianCricketTeam
WHAT A BATTING!
What a batting by pant.— Vinith (@Captain_KLRahul) February 18, 2022
Spidy shots 😎✍️..
Just spidy things #Rishabpant #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/dNDoMN71uo
THAT SHOT!
This is the Reaction from Venkatesh Iyer to Rishabh Pant's "One Handed— MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) February 18, 2022
Punch" Which sailed nearly in to River Hoogly!#IndvsWI#WIvsIND #Rishabpant pic.twitter.com/tkulBIB6qd
PHYSICS!
Heavier the object Larger the momentum RIGHT!— Narendra (@narendra_1170) February 18, 2022
Rishab Pant 🧠#IndvsWI
BEST WICKET KEEPER!
rishab pant is best w/k batter for india at present#IndvsWI— cric_mawa (@cric_crazy_mawa) February 18, 2022
HELICOPTER!
Helicopter shot with single hand 🔥🔥🔥Rishab Pant#Rishabpant #IndvsWI #INDvsWI #WIvsIND— Satyarth 🇮🇳 (@Satya72888774) February 18, 2022
ONE HANDED!
Rishab Pant one handed special 🔥— Aditya45 (@RohitianAditya) February 18, 2022
Always Treat to watch 🤩💕@RishabhPant17 #CricketTwitter #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/1pEzw9qkrt
UNMATCHABLE!
Rishab Pant love with one handed six is unmatchble🤣— Pratham Jaiswal (@Pratham37359726) February 18, 2022
TABADTOD!
Rishab Tabadtod Pant....😍💥 #INDvsWI #RishabhPant #ViratKohli #venkateshiyer— Somesh Sargaiyye (@SargaiyyeSomesh) February 18, 2022
