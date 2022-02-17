WATCH | Matt Henry picks seven wickets for 23 runs on day 1 of the Test against South Africa

Matt Henry bowled a brilliant spell on the first day of the Test between South Africa and New Zealand taking seven wickets for 23 runs. New Zealand bowled out opposition on total of 95 and scored 116/3 in the first innings at the end of day’s play with Henry Nicholls and Neil Wagner at the crease.

New Zealand are playing against South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series. New Zealand invited South Africa to bat in bowling-friendly conditions after winning the toss. They bowled out the opposition for a total of 95 runs. Matt Henry played a important role of taking seven wickets for 23 runs. South Africa scored 116/3 in response at the end of day 1. Henry Nicholls is playing at the crease with a knock of 37 runs from 54 balls. Neil Wagner is also playing at two runs. Henry has been struggling to be a regular member of the Test team and Trent Boult missing the game gave him opportunity to play the Test. Matt Henry's 7 wicket Haul 🔥💥#matthenry #savsnz #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/fVY7ZsNkvK — Cricket Tamizha (@TamizhaCricket) February 17, 2022 Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here