Ranji Trophy 2022 | Ajinkya Rahane returns to form with a century against Saurashtra

Ajinkya Rahane returned to form after scoring a fluent century in his first Ranji game of the season against Saurashtra. Ajinkya Rahane had been struggling to find his rhythm for quite some time now and a century at this point in time will do him a world of good before Sri Lanka's tour of India.
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane scored a century in his first match of the Ranji Trophy season against Saurashtra. Ajinkya Rahane came out to bat after Mumbai kept losing at regular intervals and looked like they would be bundled out soon enough. However, Ajinkya Rahane took his time at the crease and got his eye in before he started playing his shots. Mumbai Indians are on 263/3 at the end of day 1.
Rahane's innings helped Mumbai bounce back in the game as he cruised his way towards his 36th domestic century for Mumbai. The right-handed batsman's innings was studded with 14 boundaries and two sixes as he scored an unbeaten 108 from 250 balls. This will be a relieving knock for the Indian batsman ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka as many fans as well as cricketers were concerned about his form.
Sarfaraz Khan also came good with the bat and stitched an important partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. He has also made a important contribution in the match with 121 runs from 219 balls.
Prithvi Shaw had opened the innings for Mumbai but could not make an impact as he got on 1 after facing just 10 balls. The young batsman will be hoping to bounce back as he too seeks to be in contention for the opening slot when Sri Lanka arrives for the Test series.
The Ranji Trophy tournament made a return after a two-year hiatus as it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
