Ranji Trophy 2022 | Ajinkya Rahane returns to form with a century against Saurashtra

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane scored a century in his first match of the Ranji Trophy season against Saurashtra. Ajinkya Rahane came out to bat after Mumbai kept losing at regular intervals and looked like they would be bundled out soon enough. However, Ajinkya Rahane took his time at the crease and got his eye in before he started playing his shots. Mumbai Indians are on 263/3 at the end of day 1.