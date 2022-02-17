Ranji Trophy 2021-22 | India Under 19 captain Yash Dhull hits fifty on Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi

Today at 12:42 PM
India Under 19 captain Yash Dhull has made a impressive debut in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi against Tamil Nadu scoring his first half-century in the tournament. Delhi lost their three wickets for 67 runs batting first but Dhull played superbly from one end and is now heading towards the century.
India recently won the Under 19 World Cup 2022 beating England by four wickets. Yash Dhull led the team towards victory and also made an important contribution with the bat scoring 229 runs from four innings. Ranji Trophy 2021-22 has started and Dhull made his debut in the tournament for Delhi in their first match against Tamil Nadu in Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Dhull made a remarkable debut scoring fifty in a dominant knock showcasing his class. He completed his fifty in just 59 balls hitting 10 boundaries. Dhull came in to open along with Dhruv Shorey for Delhi. They lost three wickets for a total of 67 runs but Dhull and Jonty Sidhu stitched a crucial partnership to take Delhi in a good position. Delhi are on 144/3 at the time of writing.
FIFTY on First-Class debut!
Yash Dhull - India's #U19CWC-winning captain - begins his #RanjiTrophy journey in style.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZIohzqOWKi pic.twitter.com/mrbYBHNrBL
