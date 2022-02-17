Ranji Trophy 2021-22 | India Under 19 captain Yash Dhull hits fifty on Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi

Dhull made a remarkable debut scoring fifty in a dominant knock showcasing his class. He completed his fifty in just 59 balls hitting 10 boundaries. Dhull came in to open along with Dhruv Shorey for Delhi. They lost three wickets for a total of 67 runs but Dhull and Jonty Sidhu stitched a crucial partnership to take Delhi in a good position. Delhi are on 144/3 at the time of writing.