IPL 2022 | ‘I am not finished yet’ – Amit Mishra’s heartwarming message for Parth Jindal after going unsold at auctions

Amit Mishra, the 39-year-old leggie, did not find any takers at the recently-concluded 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Soon after, Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal congratulated Mishra on Twitter for his immense contributions over the years towards the franchise, and made it clear that DC would love him back again for his valuable insights.

To one of the @IPL greats @MishiAmit we @DelhiCapitals would like to salute everything you have done for us over all these years and would love to have you back at DC in whatever capacity you see fit as your insights would be most valuable. Mishy bhai DC is yours for life — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) February 13, 2022

Mishra, while acknowledging Jindal’s message, asserted that he is not done with cricket yet and the door was always open for the team if they ever needed his services.

Thanks @ParthJindal11 for the kind words & your acknowledgment of my services for the team. I am truly humbled! But, I am not finished yet and can easily add to the legacy of @DelhiCapitals…only if DC needs me! I am always in their corner. #ibleedDC — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) February 13, 2022

Mishra had been with Delhi-based franchise (formerly Delhi Daredevils) in the IPL between 2008 and 2010. He then joined the Hyderabad-based franchise (formerly Deccan Chargers, now Sunrisers Hyderabad) in 2011 before returning to Delhi in 2015. He has bagged 166 wickets in 154 IPL matches across 14 editions at an economy rate of 7.35. Only Lasith Malinga (170) and Dwayne Bravo (167) have more wickets than him in the tournament’s history.