    Amit Mishra is the third highest wicket taker in IPL history

    IPL 2022 | ‘I am not finished yet’ – Amit Mishra’s heartwarming message for Parth Jindal after going unsold at auctions

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:11 PM

    Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal took to social media and saluted veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra for his contributions towards the franchise after the latter found no takers at the IPL 2022 auctions. Mishra replied that he is not finished yet, and can be available as a player if required.

    Amit Mishra, the 39-year-old leggie, did not find any takers at the recently-concluded 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Soon after, Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal congratulated Mishra on Twitter for his immense contributions over the years towards the franchise, and made it clear that DC would love him back again for his valuable insights.

    Mishra, while acknowledging Jindal’s message, asserted that he is not done with cricket yet and the door was always open for the team if they ever needed his services. 

    Mishra had been with Delhi-based franchise (formerly Delhi Daredevils) in the IPL between 2008 and 2010. He then joined the Hyderabad-based franchise (formerly Deccan Chargers, now Sunrisers Hyderabad) in 2011 before returning to Delhi in 2015. He has bagged 166 wickets in 154 IPL matches across 14 editions at an economy rate of 7.35. Only Lasith Malinga (170) and Dwayne Bravo (167) have more wickets than him in the tournament’s history.

