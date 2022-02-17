IPL 2022 | Mahi bhai tapped on my back and encouraged me in the final of IPL 2021, reveals Rahul Tripathi

“I had a hamstring injury and therefore, I came in lower down the order. I couldn’t score runs, I was really struggling to run between the wickets. After I got out, Mahi bhai tapped on my back and said: “Koi nai, aj tumhara day nahi tha, But tune hundred percent try kiya”(It wasn’t your day, but you gave your hundred percent). I was feeling very down since we lost the final, but Mahi bhai came after the game also and spoke to me for a minute or so," Tripathi told News18.