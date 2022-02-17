IPL 2022 | Have always idolised Ravindra Jadeja, reveals Delhi Capitals' new recruit Vicky Ostwal

Vicky Ostwal, India’s most successful bowler in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup winning campaign, revealed that he has always idolised India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to his wide-ranging abilities. Ostwal was picked by Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakhs in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 auctions.

India's Under-19 World Cup squad members of 2022 batch fetched big money at the recently-concluded IPL auctions in Bengaluru as the franchises showed interest to invest in the future prospects. One of the most promising youngsters was Vicky Ostwal, who finished as the leading wicket-taker for his country with 12 scalps at an average of 13.33 to help his side win the prestigious title for a record-extending fifth time.

Ostwal was named in the Most Valuable Team of the Under-19 World Cup as well. His stellar performance in the successful campaign in the Caribbean rewarded him an IPL contract, as Delhi Capitals (DC), the last IPL season’s finalist got him at his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

In a video shared on the official IPL website, Ostwal revealed that he wants to become like Ravindra Jadeja in the future.

“I have always idolised Ravindra Jadeja, he is my role model. The kind of player he is, he contributes in bowling, in batting, and the most important department is fielding. He is the guy that every team wants him in,” Ostwal said.

Ostwal also revealed he was nervous ahead of the auctions, and was afraid of not getting picked despite having an impressive Under-19 World Cup campaign.

“I knew that I did well in the T20 U-19 World Cup but at the same time it was a mega auction, so I thought they will go with their same side and there might be some chances that I may not get picked. For two days, I had anxiety and it was really soothing when I got picked by DC”. he revealed.

Furthermore, Ostwal expressed his excitement for participating in the IPL 2022.

“I have been watching the IPL ever since I was a kid. There was always a dream of playing in the IPL, as it is the biggest platform you can get. I am really happy that I got picked by Delhi Capitals for this year's IPL. I was in my room, watching the auction and my name came very late. Not sure that I might get a chance or not get a chance to play, but learning will always be there. Sharing the stage with some of the great players will be huge learning for me”, he stated.

Ostwal will be in the same dressing room with his Under-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull, whom DC picked for INR 50 lakhs. Ostwal said he got the first call from Dhull after getting the IPL contract from the same franchise.

“The moment I got picked at the auction, I got a video call from him (Yash Dhull) and he showed how happy he is about me being picked by DC,” he said.

Besides Dhull and Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Raj Bawa, the other Under-19 World Cup stars from India, also found buyers at the auctions. While Bawa was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 2 crores, Hangargekar joined four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at INR 1.50 crores.