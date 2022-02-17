IND vs WI | India’s new template for T20Is will be to maximise in powerplay, opines Saba Karim

Today at 5:38 PM
Saba Karim has opined that India are using a template in T20Is where they want to maximize the powerplay after they won the first T20I against West Indies by six wickets. India had a flying start against the West Indies as they scored 58 runs without losing any wicket in the powerplay.
India made a winning start to the three-match T20I series and won the series opener by six wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, West Indies posted a total of 157/7 courtesy of a half-century by Nicholas Pooran. Chasing the target, Rohit Sharma helped the team get an explosive start scoring 40 runs from just 19 balls. His knock helped the team utilize powerplay and helped them complete the chase.
Reflecting on India’s victory, former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes that India’s new template for T20Is is to maximize the power play.
"India's new template for T20Is will be to maximize the powerplay. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli tried to do the same in the 1st T20I. They opened with Ishan Kishan because of the same. Sharma's strike rate in powerplays has been low, but he ensured that he maintained a healthy strike rate during those overs this time," said Karim on YouTube channel Khelneeti.
The selection committee is looking at Venkatesh Iyer as a replacement for Hardik Pandya as he can bowl at medium pace along with his batting skills. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer stitched a crucial partnership in the end and played a key role in the victory. Yadav scored unbeaten 34 runs from 18 balls and Iyer scored unbeaten 24 runs from 13 balls. Karim opined that the team management is looking at both of them in the finisher's role.
"India's team management is looking at Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer for the finisher's role. While Yadav is a smart batter who improvises a lot, Iyer has great power-hitting abilities," he stated.
