IND vs WI 2022 | Very hard on Shreyas Iyer on not making it to playing XI, admits Rohit Sharma

India’s limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that it was very hard on Shreyas Iyer on not making it to the playing XI in the first T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on February 16. India beat West Indies by six wickets to take the 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Shreyas Iyer failed to make the cut in the first T20I, and Rohit admitted it was a bit harsh on him not to be part of the lineup. However, Rohit stated that the team management spoke to Shreyas on why he was being left out and explained the reason behind his omission at the post-match presentation.
“Someone like Shreyas Iyer is sitting out, very hard on him not making it to playing eleven, but we needed someone to bowl in the middle which is why we couldn't get him in. It's always nice with that kind of competition going around and a lot of the guys are missing out as well. I'm happy to have that kind of challenge rather than not having players available and not in form”, Rohit told the host broadcaster Star Sports.
“We were very clear with Shreyas and we told him we want that option going into the World Cup. Guys do understand what the team wants and all these guys are professionals and they do understand that team comes first. Once everyone is available it's something we need to sit down and understand.”
Considering India’s huge talent pool, Rohit also clarified that one needs to perform at the highest level consistently to secure his place. “Lots of things to take into consideration and sometimes it can be very tough on the guys missing out, but we want to make sure that we give out a clear message with guys performing needs to get that run and we want to put the team first”, he concluded.
India went with Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer in the middle-order in the first T20I against West Indies, along with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Both Suryakumar and Venkatesh made an impact, adding an unbroken 48-run stand for the fifth-wicket to help India chase 158 in 18.5 overs. Venkatesh bowled an over as well, and conceded four runs for no success.
