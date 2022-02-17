IND vs WI 2022 | The way Virat Kohli is getting out is very unlike him, says Aakash Chopra

Former India captain Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing in the first T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Virat Kohli could only manage to score 17 runs during his outing after looking in good touch but failed to finish the match for India once again on Wednesday.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's struggles with form continued as he failed to score big runs in the first T20I against West Indies in the Eden Gardens at Kolkata. Virat Kohli walked out to bat after Rohit Sharma's blistering knock scoring 40 from just 18 balls. Kohli smashed a boundary early in his innings and it looked as if he was ready to steer India home to a comfortable chase. However, he once again got a start but failed to convert it and was dismissed for 17 from 13 balls.

Speaking on the issue former cricketer Aakash Chopra said that Virat Kohli is getting out in a very unusual manner.

"Virat Kohli did not score runs again and the way he is getting out, that's very unlike him. We are doing very little conversation about Virat Kohli, which is never a good thing. We are not even talking about him, that is hurting me, that must be hurting him," Chopra said on his Youtube Channel.

"A good player's recognizance is that his name is written with prominence in any report card, it is his story even on the day when he fails because 40 for Kohli is a failure, 40 for Aakash is a success."

Chopra further added that Kohli's discipline while batting is a concern.

"The way Kohli got out, discipline was making him the greatest batter on the planet, what would have happened if that shot had gone for a six? Nothing would have happened, you wouldn't have won the match because of that six," he stated.

"Virat Kohli never used to do like this earlier, that if a six is not required, he never used to hit it and scored through singles or fours. He was risk-averse, that he will not play the risky shots at all. That is what Virat was all about but now he is not playing like that and that is a bit of a concern."