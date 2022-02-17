Ind v WI 2022 | Riyan Parag’s tweet on Virat Kohli goes viral during first T20I

Riyan Parag, who was bought back by Rajasthan Royals for INR 3.8 crores at the recently-concluded IPL 2022 auctions, took to Twitter to appreciate former India captain Virat Kohli during India’s innings against West Indies in the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on February 16. Parag tweeted “52,58,50 avg’s btw #INDvWI.” The numbers are nothing but Kohli’s batting averages in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests respectively. The tweet went viral soon afterwards.