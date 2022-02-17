Ind v WI 2022 | Riyan Parag’s tweet on Virat Kohli goes viral during first T20I

Today at 1:57 PM
During India’s first of the three-match T20I series against West Indies, Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag took to his Twitter handle to praise Virat Kohli for the latter’s domination with the bat over the years. Parag posted Kohli’s batting averages, which are above 50 across all three formats.
Riyan Parag, who was bought back by Rajasthan Royals for INR 3.8 crores at the recently-concluded IPL 2022 auctions, took to Twitter to appreciate former India captain Virat Kohli during India’s innings against West Indies in the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on February 16. Parag tweeted “52,58,50 avg’s btw #INDvWI.” The numbers are nothing but Kohli’s batting averages in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests respectively. The tweet went viral soon afterwards.
Kohli is having a comparatively lean patch in the limited-overs series against West Indies. In the three-match ODI series, his scores read 8, 18, and 0. It was the first time he did not notch a fifty in an ODI series since June 2015. He did not score anything substantial in the first T20I match either, making 17 from 13 balls with one four.
Kohli’s last international hundred came against Bangladesh, in November 2019. Still, his batting averages are in excess of 50. He has 7,962 in 99 Tests, 12,311 in 260 ODIs, and 3,244 in 96 T20Is.
52,58,50 avg's btw 💁🏻♂️🐐 #INDvWI— Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) February 16, 2022
